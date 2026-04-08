Video: American author Fran Lebowitz talks fashion with Harper's Bazaar

Legendary writer and cultural critic Fran Lebowitz makes her return to Harper's Bazaar to discuss 'Then and Now,' offering her signature witty commentary on the current state of the world. She weighs in on everything from fashion, literature, and politics to technology. Expect her to sound off on why men still lack style, the satisfaction of revenge, the issue of children in restaurants after 9 p.m., modern attention spans (or the scarcity of them), the complacency of tech billionaires, and the crucial necessity of maintaining one's anger.