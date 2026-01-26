Video: Anna Wintour on the evolution of the fashion industry

Anna Wintour, the global chief content officer of Condé Nast and editor-in-chief of Vogue, recently offered a revealing look into the decision-making process behind naming Chloe Malle as the new editor of American Vogue.

This conversation delved into more than just editorial appointments, with Wintour sharing her perspective on the current state and evolution of the fashion industry. She providedcandid commentary on how the world of haute couture is responding to contemporary culture and societal shifts. Furthermore, the discussion touched upon the lasting cultural impact of The Devil Wears Prada, the 2006 film widely believed to be inspired by her tenure and formidable reputation. Wintour's commentary offered a rare glimpse into how she views the cinematic representation of her professional world years later.

This insightful conversation, which provides unparalleled access to Wintour's thinking on her career, fashion's future, and its cultural footprint, was featured on The New Yorker Radio Hour, the acclaimed weekly radio show and podcast hosted by David Remnick.