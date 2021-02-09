Video: Anne Vest FW21 collection

In this video, the Danish fashion brand Anne Vest has presented its FW21 collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW). The collection was created with the intention to illustrate contemplation, creativity, movement and intensity with the colour palette inspired by the moors in Northern Denmark.

