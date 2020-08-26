Video
Video: Anti-racist practices the fashion industry can use
By FashionUnited
11 minutes ago
During Copenhagen fashion week which took place earlier this month, the organization hosted a series of talks regarding important topics the fashion industry is currently facing. In this talk, Danish actress and activist, Amelia Hoy sits down with Naima Yasin, one-third of the podcast 'A Seat at the Table'. The two discuss fashion structures that were lacking diversity, and how companies can implement anti-racist practices.
Source: Copenhagen fashion week, via YouTube