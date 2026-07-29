Video: Arts University Plymouth presents 2026 Graduate Shows

Arts University Plymouth is showcasing the work of its 2026 graduating students across art, design, digital media and creative practice.

The annual Graduate Shows give students an opportunity to present their final projects to professional and public audiences as they transition from higher education into the creative industries. The programme also includes awards recognising achievement in areas including artistic research, employability and entrepreneurship.

For fashion and design graduates, the showcase provides a platform to communicate their creative ideas, demonstrate professional skills and begin building industry connections beyond university.