Video: Beckmans College of Design 2021 graduation show
In this video, Swedish school Beckmans College of Design has presented its 2021 graduation show at Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW).
Ten BA fashion design students including Britta Åsåker, Christina Leube, Erika Haglund, Filippa Agaton, Marte Stensrud, Mathilda Guve, Niklas Gustavsson, Ronja Berg, Siri Gertonsson and Yanis Dorey displayed their SS22 collections.Watch the video below.
Video: Beckmans College of Design via Vimeo
Photo credit: Stockholm Fashion Week