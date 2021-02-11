Video: Beckmans College of Design FW21 collection

In this video, Beckmans College of Design has presented its FW21 collection at Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW). The collection was created by the final year students in the fashion program in collaboration with six international fashion brands including Marimekko, Matty Bovan, Nomen Nescio, Palmer//Harding, Per Götesson and Zandra Rhodes.

Video: Beckmans College of Design via YouTube

Photo credit: Stockholm Fashion Week