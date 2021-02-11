Video
Video: Beckmans College of Design FW21 collection
By FashionUnited
1 hour ago
In this video, Beckmans College of Design has presented its FW21 collection at Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW). The collection was created by the final year students in the fashion program in collaboration with six international fashion brands including Marimekko, Matty Bovan, Nomen Nescio, Palmer//Harding, Per Götesson and Zandra Rhodes.Watch the video below.
Do you want to see more FW21 clothing collections? Click here to view the FashionUnited Marketplace.
Video: Beckmans College of Design via YouTube
Photo credit: Stockholm Fashion Week