Video: Black fashion pros discuss changes in fashion following Black Lives Matter movement

This panel discussion presented by ShowStudio creatives discuss their experiences being black in the fashion industry. Model Trey Trey along with make-up artist Crystabel Riley, stylist KK Obi and fashion journalists Eni Subair and Dominic Cadogan meet virtually in this 55-minute conversation. Each one of these fashion pros share personal experiences of change in their field in the aftermath of Black Lives Matter movement.

Source: ShowStudio, via YouTube