Video
Video: BOF discusses how fashion companies can create a more inclusive recruitment process
By FashionUnited
8 minutes ago
In this video, the Business of Fashion (BOF) discusses how fashion companies can create a more inclusive recruitment process with the director of Evenbreak, Jane Hatton, founder and CEO of Audeliss & INvolve, Suki Sandhu and founder of BlackTechBeauty, Suezette Yasmin Robotham.Watch the full video below.
Source: The Business of Fashion via YouTube
Photo credit: The Business of Fashion, Facebook