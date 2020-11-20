  • Home
  • Video: BOF discusses how fashion companies can create a more inclusive recruitment process

By FashionUnited

8 minutes ago

In this video, the Business of Fashion (BOF) discusses how fashion companies can create a more inclusive recruitment process with the director of Evenbreak, Jane Hatton, founder and CEO of Audeliss & INvolve, Suki Sandhu and founder of BlackTechBeauty, Suezette Yasmin Robotham.

Watch the full video below.

Source: The Business of Fashion via YouTube

Photo credit: The Business of Fashion, Facebook