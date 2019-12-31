Video: Brigitte Lacombe and Lynne Ramsey in "Women's Tales"

Since 2011 Miu Miu presents each year a short film as part of a series called "Women's Tales". For its 18th installment, the Italian brand has commissioned Lynne Ramsey, director of the film "We Need to Talk About Kevin," among others. The short film opens on a black background dressed voice Ramsey and that of the photographer Brigitte Lacombe, on which the short film focuses. In a black and white close, the images reveal how the photographer and works to deliver a poetic documentary also instructive, nearly a half hour. P>