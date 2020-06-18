Video: Celebrities discuss connection with Chanel while promoting SS20 eyewear

In Chanel's latest eyewear campaign the fashion house taps French music producer Pedro Winter for inspiration. In the campaign video, Chanel rounds up its' favorite celebrity partners to discuss their connection with the brand while wearing various sunglasses from the SS20 collection. Pharrell Williams, Isabelle Adjani, Angèle, Margaret Qualley and Sébastien Tellier sit down in this black and white campaign to promote Chanel's eyewear.

Source: Chanel, via YouTube