Video: Chanel cruise 2020/21 collection

Sign of the times: Chanel becomes the most recent house to announce it will show its upcoming collection digitally. Designed by Virginie Viard, the collection titled ‘Balade en Méditerranée’ will likely be one of many shows to be presented digitally in light of coronavirus lockdown. The warm-hued collection, no doubtedly featuring Chanel's signature tweed, is available for purchase later this year in November.

Source: Chanel, via YouTube