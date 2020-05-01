  • Home
  • News
  • Video
  • Video: Chanel shares its' most memorable movie styles from the beginning of film
Video: Chanel shares its' most memorable movie styles from the beginning of film

Video

Video: Chanel shares its' most memorable movie styles from the beginning of film

By FashionUnited

1 hour ago

Gabrielle Chanel, being born in a time when films were invented, realizes the power it could have in the fashion world. Chanel designed the costumes of revolutionary films, styled legendary actresses off-screen and used composition and light to showcase her creations. In this new episode of Inside Chanel, discover the relationship between Gabrielle Chanel and Cinema.

Source: Chanel, via YouTube