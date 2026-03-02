Video: Chloe Malle and Anna Wintour dicuss Vogue's future editorial direction

Chloe Malle has taken over as the editor of American Vogue, succeeding her larger-than-life mentor, Anna Wintour, who is still working down the hall. This is Ms. Malle's new reality after ascending to the most prestigious job in her field in September.

Ms. Malle's first print issue is set to hit newsstands on Feb. 24. In their first joint interview, she and Ms. Wintour will discuss the future of American Vogue, and Ms. Malle will share her plans for putting her own distinct stamp on the magazine.