Video: Copenhagen fashion week SS26 top runway moments and designer debuts

Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 wrapped earlier this month, highlighting standout runway moments, designer debuts, and emerging trends. From Cecilie Bahnsen’s romantic 10th-anniversary collection to Iamisigo’s culturally rich silhouettes and Stem’s zero-waste craftsmanship, the week celebrated both artistry and sustainability. Dominant trends included sheer layering, bold stripes, lace and crochet detailing, oversized bags, and accessories like silk scarves and flip-flops. A pastel palette, flashes of vivid red, and a playful 1980s revival underscored the event’s mix of Scandinavian minimalism and eclectic street-style energy.