Video: Diesel releases short film campaign in celebration of Pride month
By FashionUnited
8 minutes ago
In celebration of the annual Pride month, Diesel released a short film this week on its YouTube channel titled "Francesca". The video tells a story of transitioning between genders and the beauty of having the freedom and support to be one's self. As a part of the brand's “For Successful Living” campaign it aims to support the chance to live as one desires and do what makes one happy.
Source: Diesel, via YouTube