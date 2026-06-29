Video: Discovering emerging talent at Arts University Plymouth graduate shows 2026

Arts University Plymouth Graduate Shows 2026 includes several video title options to engage audiences, such as "The Future of Fashion & Art: Arts University Plymouth Graduate Shows 2026," "Ones to Watch: Discover the Next Generation of Creative Talent | AUP 2026," and "170 Years of Creativity: Inside the Arts University Plymouth Graduate Shows." Celebrating its historic 170th anniversary, Arts University Plymouth presents the Graduate Shows 2026 with a video description that highlights a curated 'Ones to Watch' showcase, featuring the incredible breadth and diversity of graduating talent emerging from the university this summer. The featured disciplines highlighted in this showcase span Textile Design & Fashion Media, Graphic Design & Illustration, Fine Art & Painting, Photography & Film, Game Arts & Character Concept Art, and Craft, Glass, & Commercial Interiors.

A special spotlight is cast on Izzy Cooke, a BA Hons Costume Production student, as the video takes a closer look at her project, The Bride of Frankenstein. Her work reimagines the iconic character as the center of a Victorian gothic horror story, featuring a stunning six-layer 1870s ensemble that utilizes hand embroidery, laser cutting, and liquid latex painting. Outside of her studies, Izzy is already establishing her career as a professional dresser at the Theatre Royal Plymouth.

The Graduate Shows 2026 are a season of free public exhibitions and events presenting work across art, design, craft, and digital media. The public was invited to visit the exhibitions from 18 June to 25 June 2026 at the Arts University Plymouth Campus.