Video: Documentary exploring the creative genius of Valentino Garavani

Explore the world and legacy of Valentino Garavani, founder of the iconic Italian fashion brand, Valentino. This documentary chronicles the master couturier's rise to global fame, his signature, redefining designs, and the global empire he built.

Go behind the scenes to see the creativity, passion, and genius that made Valentino a celebrated name in haute couture. Shared on Absolute Documentaries, a YouTube channel that shares full-length documentaries weekly on: True Crime, Global Stories, Social Life & Family, and Science & Psychology.