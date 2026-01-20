Video: Dolce & Gabbana FW 2026-2027 menswear collection

Dolce & Gabbana's Milan menswear show on Saturday focused on "authenticity" and "individuality" for its Autumn/Winter 2026-2027 collection, presenting distinctive, romantic styles. The collection featured various "portraits of a man," including the "thinker" (wide corduroy/wool trousers), the "visionary creative" (polka-dot tie with striped suit), the "troubled romantic" (flowers on pocket square/scarf), and the "sensual Mediterranean" (panther-print dressing gown/open shirt with velvet suit). The brand called the looks an "invitation to move beyond the homogenisation." A unifying element was keeping warm in XXL (faux) furs. American singer Benson Boone attended the show.