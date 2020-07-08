Video: Dolce & Gabbana men's haute couture show AW20/21

Dolce & Gabbana present its menswear Autumn-Winter 2020/2021 "alta sartoria" collection, which is Italian for haute couture. The collection, which was inspired by "unique places and recalls memories of enchanting holidays," according to the fashion house's YouTube page. The 15-minute show features tailored suits and partners reminiscent of the 1990s, as well as gold embellished details and open robes.

Source: Dolce & Gabbana, via YouTube