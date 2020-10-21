Video
Video: Dries Van Noten on creativity despite no physical shows
By FashionUnited
2 hours ago
Since the beginning of the global lockdown Business of Fashion has been sharing conversations and webinars in partnership with some of fashion's biggest players. In the edition, Senior Editor Tim Blanks virtually meets up with Belgian designer Dries Van Noten to discuss how he was able to create a 'creatively compelling' collection without a physical show. Watch the 50-minute discussion below.
Image and video: Business of Fashion via YouTube