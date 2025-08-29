Video: Fashion Council Germany collaborate to reshape retail experience

Retail is evolving from mere transactions to transformative experiences. This insightful panel brings together industry leaders: Alexis Hoopes (Global VP of Fashion, eBay), Theresa Schleicher (CEO, Theresa Schleicher), Weixin Zha (Journalist, FashionUnited), Aline Amike (Founder, Amike Studios), and Sara Effenberger (Founder, Effenberger Couture). They will delve into how brands and retailers are redefining the shopping journey, exploring how a focus on meaning, connection, and individual expression is shaping the future of retail.