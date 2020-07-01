Video: Fashion for Good takes a tour of Spinnova's fibre lab

Spinnova shares a behind the scenes look at how they create sustainable fibres in a virtual tour of their lab and office space. Posted by Fashion for Good, the 55-minute video shows viewers how Spinnova’s innovations turn wood pulp into fibre without the use of harmful chemicals. The video also includes a discussion with the sustainable fibre company's CTO Juha Salmela and CEO Janne Poranen on what the future holds for fashion and insights into their processes.

Source: Fashion for Good, via YouTube