Video: Fashion heavyweaights talk with Vogue about activism, community service and education

Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful, sits down for a virtual conversation activism, education and community service with some of fashion's biggest players. Enninful is joined by actress Yara Shahidi, designer Virgil Abloh, writer and director Janet Mock, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors; social justice activists Tamika D. Mallory and Brittany Packnett Cunningham; actor Jesse Williams, and Darnell Strom, head of the culture and leadership division at United Talent Agency. Watch this hour-long video shared by British Vogue to hear these pro's opinions on cultural hot topics.

Source: British Vogue, via YouTube