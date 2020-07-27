Video: Fashion's top models speak out on mental health and self-esteem

In a short film shot by Vogue, some of fashion's top models speak out on mental health and self-esteem that comes with their jobs. The 9 models tell candid stories about how they feel about themselves, pressures in their chosen career and how they cope. The models include Adesuwa Aighewi, Anok Yai, Adut Akech, Paloma Elsesser, Alessandra Garcia, Mika Schneider, Kaia Gerber, Fran Summers and Jill Kortleve.

"What you see in the media is the highlight reel," Gerber shares in this 8-minute video.

Source: Vogue, via YouTube