Video: Former Vanity Fair editor on what the future holds for media
By FashionUnited
12 minutes ago
Former Vanity Fair editor turned cultural news site "Air Mail" founder Graydon Carter sits down for a conversation with Business of Fashion founder Imran Amed. In this 45-minute conversation, Carter shares his opinion on what the future holds for media platforms. The two also discuss lack of diversity in the media sector, and the importance of media platforms connecting on a personal level to its readers.
Source: Business of Fashion, via YouTube