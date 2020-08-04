Video: From surfers to celebrities: How Oakley expanded its fan base

Sports sunglass wear brands turned celebrity favorites, Oakley is one of the few eyewear brands that cater to both crowds. Given the recent nod to the 1990's trends Oakley has only grown in popularity with the help of a wide range of collaborations. In this 5-minute film, Hypebeast explains how Oakley has remained relevant to surfers, golfers and snowboarders as well as celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Michael Jordan.

Source: Hypebeast, via YouTube