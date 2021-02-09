Video: Ganni present its FW21 collection at CPHFW

In this video, the Danish fashion brand Ganni has presented its FW21 collection in a musical digital live experience entitled ‘Ganni Love Forever’ at Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW).

Creative director Ditte Reffstrup said in a statement: “In these chaotic times, we wanted to create something beaming with energy, to spread some positivity and optimism right now. Our FW21 collection is all about love. Our love for life, for music and all the things we took for granted.

Watch the video below.

Video: Copenhagen Fashion Week via Vimeo

Photo credit: Copenhagen Fashion Week