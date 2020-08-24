Video
Video: Ganni presents SS21 collection during Copenhagen fashion week
By FashionUnited
1 hour ago
During Copenhagen fashion week which took place earlier this month Ganni presented its Spring/Summer 2021 collection. The 16-minute film is split 4 ways to show multiple looks in different settings at once set to electronic music. Models wearing the collection pieces dance to the beats as they change throughout the film. Check out the newest Ganni collection in the video below from Copenhagen fashion week's YouTube page.
Source: Copenhagen fashion week via YouTube