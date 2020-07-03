Video: Giles Deacon shares how he avoids the traditional fashion processes

British-born designer, Giles Deacon sits down with Business of Fashion Founder, Imran Amed to share his plans for growing his business. The womenswear designer who frequently references pop-culture in his designs, shares from quarantine how he creates an atmosphere in his home that allows for creativity to flow. The 42-minute discussion is a part of a series initiative from BoF to allow designers to share during lockdown.

Source: Business of Fashion, via YouTube