Video: Gucci presents the final episode of short film series
By FashionUnited
3 minutes ago
In this video, Gucci presents the final episode of its seven-part short film series called the ‘Ouverture of something that never ended’ directed by Gus Van Sant and Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele.
The seven-part series will show the new collection by Alessandro Michele and stars actress Silvia Calderoni. The collection was also presented during the GucciFest fashion and film festival from November 16-22.Watch the final episode below below.
