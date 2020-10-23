Video: Gucci reveals ‘Gucci Off The Grid’

Luxury fashion giant, Gucci, has launched ‘Gucci Off The Grid’. It is the brand’s first collection from the Gucci Circular Line, and the pieces in the collection are made from recycled, organic, bio-based and sustainably sourced materials.

Gucci has partnered with Sims to create a digital-recreation of the circular fashion line, it is a sustainability first for the virtual world in 'The Sims 4.'

Video: Gucci via YouTube

Photo credit: Gucci website