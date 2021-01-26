Video
Video: Hermès fall/winter 2021 menswear collection
By FashionUnited
16 hours ago
In this video, french fashion label Hermès has presented its FW21 menswear collection. The collection was made with the intention of committing to reconnect with the movement of the world and the use of lines and colours in the range are there to embody a source of energy.Watch the video below.
Source: Hermès via YouTube