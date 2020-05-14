Video
Video: Highlights from Gucci's Seoul-based art exhibition
By FashionUnited
44 minutes ago
Held at the Daelim Museum in Seoul, Gucci has just opened its exhibition to support the local culture and contemporary art scene. The large-scale exhibition is titled ‘No Space, Just A Place.’ and showcases projects from 10 local independent artists and 5 Korean artists. Take a look at the making of the new exhibition.
In this video, Gucci shares a one-minute highlight real of the now open to the public exhibition
Source: Gucci, via YouTube