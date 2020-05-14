Video: Highlights from Gucci's Seoul-based art exhibition

  • Home
By FashionUnited

44 minutes ago

Held at the Daelim Museum in Seoul, Gucci has just opened its exhibition to support the local culture and contemporary art scene. The large-scale exhibition is titled ‘No Space, Just A Place.’ and showcases projects from 10 local independent artists and 5 Korean artists. Take a look at the making of the new exhibition.

In this video, Gucci shares a one-minute highlight real of the now open to the public exhibition

Source: Gucci, via YouTube