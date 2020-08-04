Video: History of the little black dress

Hamish Bowles, long-time International Editor at Vogue shares his insights on every closet's staple: the little black dress. From its debut from Coco Chanel in her namesake fashion house's show, to "Bond girls" in the 1970's, all the way to men starting to sport them on the modern red carpet, the LBD is present in trends throughout history. Bowles takes us through the different little black dress cuts, styles and who wore them in this 8-minute video.

Source: Vogue, via YouTube