Gerry Gallagher, a leather craftsman, refurbishes a 3,000 dollar Chanel Grand Shopper Tote bag that is broken down, has a burnt pocket and is discoloured.

Gallagher has over 30 years of experience repairing luxury handbags and owns the Leather Surgeons in Philadelphia.

Watch the video below.

Source: Art Insider via YouTube

Photo credit: Chanel, Facebook