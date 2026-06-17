Video: How Arts University Plymouth fosters creative independence in fashion design

Heather Martin, the course leader for the BA Fashion Design program at Arts University Plymouth, outlines the program's philosophy, which targets ambitious and independent-minded students seeking to innovate in a rapidly evolving industry. The curriculum focuses on empowering students to build confidence and amplify their unique creative perspectives, ensuring they are prepared for diverse careers ranging from fashion design and pattern cutting to trend forecasting, buying, and entrepreneurship.

Students engage in a hands-on learning environment that emphasizes experimental design, cross-studio collaboration, design thinking, and practical industry experience through live briefs. Additionally, Martin emphasizes a commitment to sustainability and ethics, encouraging students to disrupt traditional market-driven conventions and lead a new revolution in the fashion sector.