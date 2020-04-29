Video: How freelancers can shift their skill set during coronacrisis

Communications and marketing professional in the fashion industry, Gabriele Hackworthy, shares tips for freelancers on reaching out to their network during a time of crisis to ensure future business. It is crucial for fashion freelancers, now more than ever, to adapt to this new world quickly and consider ways to pivot their skill set, as well as looking to roles and opportunities beyond their usual remit.

Business of Fashion hosts a discussion tailored towards fashion freelancers to give advice during quarantine.

Source: Business of Fashion, via YouTube