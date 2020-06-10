Video
Video: How increasingly weary consumers are changing online payments
By FashionUnited
15 minutes ago
Chief Commercial Officer of financial technology company Affirm, Silvija Martincevic, shares her insights on why consumer mindsets are becoming increasingly cautious and how it is essential for retailers to adapt. Martincevic also shares with BoF YouTube listeners some tips for fashion retailers to maximise the opportunity to streamline online payment methods.
Source: Business of Fashion, via YouTube