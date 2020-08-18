Video
Video: How private equity is demolishing fashion retail
By FashionUnited
11 minutes ago
J. Crew, Neiman Marcus and Barney's are just a few of the fashion retailers that have recently declared bankruptcy. Although, in these companies' cases it cannot only be blamed on a pandemic, bad business practices, or a failure to keep up with e-commerce. That is why CNN Business shared this 3-minute explanation on leveraged buyout's role in these companies' bankruptcies.
Source: CNN Business, via YouTube