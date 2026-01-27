Video: How Willa Bennett is refocusing Cosmopolitan and Seventeen for gen z

Willa Bennett, editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan and Seventeen, is leading the reinvention of these two legacy media brands for a social-first, creator-driven era.

Before taking on this influential role, Willa built a standout career at Bustle Digital Group, GQ, and Highsnobiety. She grew up in Los Angeles, trained as a ballerina, and studied journalism at Sarah Lawrence. Her professional journey has been defined by redefining how youth culture is covered, focusing on sharpening a point of view, taste, and authority rather than simply chasing every trend.

In this episode of The BoF Podcast, Willa joins Imran Amed to discuss what young audiences truly expect from media today and why curation is more important than ever. They explore how she is strategically refocusing Cosmo and Seventeen—creatively, culturally, and commercially—for the next generation.