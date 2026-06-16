Video: Isabel Coixet best fashion film award 2026 IED Barcelona

The 'Fashioners of the World 2026' graduation event by IED Barcelona, held at the end of each academic year, is a key showcase of emerging talent for industry professionals.

This edition highlighted the value of the audiovisual format with the Best Fashion Film x Isabel Coixet award, which was presented to designer Carla Àvila for her work “La intimidad como performance”.

The jury was composed of industry figures and the Catalan filmmaker herself. They awarded the piece for its ability to project a profound narrative on life and the intimate sphere. It successfully fused the identity of new creators with contemporary fashion languages. This is an essential work for trend forecasters focused on conceptual innovation and visual storytelling.

Watch the full video below:

Source: IED Barcelona via YouTube.