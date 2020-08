Hong Kong rapper, singer, and dancer based in South Korea, Jackson Wang, joined Fendi for a limited capsule collection titled "Mr. Doodle". In this playful campaign video shared by Fendi, Wang presents the pieces including sneakers, handbags, T-shirts and hoodies featuring black and white doodles with red and yellow accents. Watch the 1-minute campaign to see the full collection.

Source: Fendi, via YouTube