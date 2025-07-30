Video: Lauren Collins explores art, history, and Chanel's La Pausa
Lauren Collins, a writer for The New Yorker, is recognized for her storytelling ability. She engages with Gerard & Kelly, an artist duo who transitioned from romantic partners and collaborators. All three have explored the history of time and place, connecting at Gabrielle Chanel’s historic villa, La Pausa. Their discussion delves into dance as a form of communication, the notable presence of Americans on the French Riviera, and the challenges of translation.
Chanel
New Yorker