Video: Lebanese fashion players on rebuilding the local industry

Business of Fashion's Founder and CEO sits down for a virtual conversation with Lebonese fashion players to discuss the recent deadly explosion's effect on the local fashion scene. Imran Amed is joined by Elie Saab Jr, CEO and board member at Elie Saab Group, along with Lebanese designers Roni Helou and Amine Jreissati. The four discuss how Lebanon's fashion industry can rise from the ashes of the Beirut disaster.

Source: Business of Fashion, via YouTube