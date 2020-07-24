Video
Video: Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior cruise 2021
By FashionUnited
5 minutes ago
Dior presented its Cruise collection for Spring/Summer 2021 earlier this week in the historic Italian city of Lecce. The show, designed and directed by long-time Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri was dedicated to celebrating the history and traditions of the surrounding region, Puglia. Watch as traditional song, dance and costumes set the stage for models to walk the runway featuring the cruise collection.
Source: Dior, via YouTube