Video: Marine Serre on Building an Independent Label [English]

In the latest episode of Backstage Pass, Imran Amed speaks with French fashion designer Marine Serre, who is known for her eco-friendly and future-focused fashion. In 2016, Serre presented her first collection, in which she combined classic French couture with sporty elements and an innovative way of working with fabrics. Sustainability plays a major role in her brand, with a focus on the circular economy and the use of recycled material. Cultural and historical influences can also be found in her designs, as well as the recognisable crescent moon motif that characterises her brand so much.

In this interview with Amed, Serre talks about the challenges and successes she has experienced in building her own brand and why it is important to support young talent. Serre also explains how her approach can change the future of the fashion industry.

Source: The Business of Fashion