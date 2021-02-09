Video: Mark Kenly Domino Tan FW21 collection

In this video, designer Mark Kenly Domino Tan has presented its FW21 collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW). The collection is created with the colours: white, sand, light blue, grey, ivory, brown and black and the clothing reveals subtle prints and fabrics which are meant to be combined in unique ways.

Mark Kenly Domino Tan said in a statement: “I really like the idea that a person in the age of 20 can buy a piece of garment and again when the person turns 60 there will still be a coherency throughout the collections.”

Watch the video below.

Video: Copenhagen Fashion Week via Vimeo

Photo credit: Copenhagen Fashion Week