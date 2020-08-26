Video: Ms. Lauryn Hill sings original set for Louis Vuitton's SS21 men's

Iconic American singer Ms. Lauryn Hill released an original recording for Louis Vuitton's men's Spring/Summer 2021 show in Shanghai. The presentation, which took place earlier this month, designed by Virgil Abloh was inspired by wonder, imagination and childlike joy. Hill took these inspirations into account when creating these songs shared in the 20-minute film below. Watch and listen to Lauryn Hill perform her Louis Vuitton-dedicated set.

Source: Louis Vuitton, via YouTube