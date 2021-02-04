Video: Munthe FW21 collection at CPHFW

In this video, Copenhagen-based fashion brand Munthe has presented its FW21 collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW). The brand is characterised by sustainable and feminine suits, silhouette dresses and hand-painted prints.

Watch the video below.

Video: Copenhagen Fashion Week via Vimeo

Photo credit: Copenhagen Fashion Week